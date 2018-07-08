GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - An “$18,000 contract that's bringing Kent County $18 million worth of bad publicity.”

That is how County Commissioner Robert Womack describes a contract the Sheriff's Department must detain undocumented immigrants for federal immigration agents.

On Monday night, people who oppose the contract discussed ending the agreement with county leaders. They say the contract with Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) gives deputies an incentive to arrest undocumented immigrants because it brings in additional revenue. But even without the contract a deputy said they would still detain immigrants for ICE but might not get reimbursed.

Protestors said the talks to end the contract were not productive.

“It was very, very disappointing,” Gema Lowe said afterward.

“There are lots of people who see these large federal issues quite differently than you do,” pointed out County Commissioner Stan Stek.

The End the Contract group has a rally planned for Aug. 18 at the Kent County Jail.

“We will continue coming back,” says Lowe. “We will continue pressuring to end the contract.”

