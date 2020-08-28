74 people face federal charges from Portland protests

The charges include assaults on federal officers, arson and damaging federal property.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Seventy-four people are now facing federal charges related to protests that have rocked Portland for three months since George Floyd was killed.

The misdemeanor and felony charges include assaults on federal officers, arson and damaging federal property. The cases are being investigated by the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, and Federal Protective Service. They are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Billy Williams, the U.S. attorney for Oregon, said in a statement Thursday that “violent agitators” had “hijacked” First Amendment-protected activity.

Portland has been gripped by nightly protests since the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis. The demonstrations, often violent, usually target police buildings and federal buildings.

The people listed below face federal charges. Eleven others were issued citations.