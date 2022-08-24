Pub cruiser now teaming up with comedy club for night of fun in Grand Rapids

Looking for something different when you celebrate with a group? A new partnership of two Grand Rapids activities offers a full night of fun.

The Comedy Project has teamed up with Great Lakes Pub Cruisers to create the Comedy Cruise.

The two-and-a-half hour tour can be on the 16-person pub cruiser or the six-person hops cycle, depending on your group size. The tour ends at the Comedy Project where they say the fun continues.

"I see them everywhere, we all see them everywhere driving around town. Everybody is having a great time and I was like, 'what if they have a great time here and they came and had a drink,' like they normally do on their stops, and they also got to see a show because that would be a fun, unique offering for us and for them," said Kristin Hirch of the Comedy Project.

The fun happens on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. To book your trip, go to their website here.

