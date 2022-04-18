Face masks no longer required at Gerald R. Ford Airport

The Transportation Security Agency says masks are no longer required on public transportation and in transportation hubs.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Transportation Security Agency (TSA) says masks are no longer required on public transportation and in transportation hubs. That includes U.S. airports, flights, bus and train rides.

The move comes after a federal judge in Florida ruled against the recently renewed mask mandate for travelers Monday morning. Last week, the Biden administration extended the requirement through May 3.

Flying in and out of Gerald R. Ford International Airport is going to look different this week.

"At this time, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will no longer enforce its Security Directives requiring the use of masks on public transportation and in transportation hubs," GRR Marketing and Communications Manager Haley Abbas told 13 ON YOUR SIDE in a statement.

Some travelers at the airport Monday night are glad to hear the news.

"It makes me pretty happy, actually," Jenison resident Justin Thompson says. "I'm not gonna bring any here with that news. I'm gonna leave them all at home and hope for the best I guess."

"I was honestly very happy about it. I think this is long overdue," Zeeland resident Craig Verwys says. "I think that these mandates have been in place for too long, especially for the flying public."

There's others who are still planning to pack their masks.

"With the kids and all that, you know, I think I'll probably wear it, especially with the congested air (in) flight," said Pinder Grewal, who was visiting West Michigan from California. "I believe in people's choices. And at the same time, you know, we have to protect each other."

"I've done this for two years now. I might still wear it for the most part," said Samuel Gray, from Washington. "But you know, this is West Michigan, most of us are without our masks everywhere that we go for the most part. So it's not too much of a bother to me, honestly."

"We will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation and communicate any updates as they occur. We encourage travelers to check with their airline carriers on specific requirements they may have regarding the usage of masks," Abbas said in a statement.

Multiple major airlines have said masks are optional on their domestic flights, like Southwest, American, United, Delta and Alaska airlines.

This move does include buses and trains too, and The Rapid has yet to announce any changes to their current mask requirement.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.