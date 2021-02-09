Public memorial planned for KCSO canine Axel

The Kent County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to attend on Sept. 18 to help honor and remember Axel and his service to Kent County.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is planning to publicly honor canine Axel on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Cedar Springs High School will host the public memorial at 11 a.m. at the school's football stadium located at 204 E. Muskegon Street NE.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to attend to help honor and remember Axel and his service to Kent County.

Axel suffered a medical emergency on Aug. 28 while working a home invasion incident.

Deputy Krystal Stuart, who Axel was assigned to, says Axel did what he was born to do.

The KCSO K9 Unit is self-funded. If you'd like to learn more, or offer a donation to help, click here and you'll go directly to their website.

