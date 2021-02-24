Public Wi-Fi now available at Kentwood City Campus, select parks

According to the United State Census Bureau, about 33,000 households in Kent County do not have a broadband internet subscription.

KENTWOOD, Mich — The City of Kentwood has partnered with Kent County to provide free public Wi-Fi at 11 city parks and at the main City Campus.

Funding allocated from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act is being used to provide the Wi-Fi.

“The pandemic has increased demand for internet use and many in our community do not have access,” said Mayor Stephen Kepley. “We are grateful to be able to provide more public Wi-Fi across Kentwood for our residents, especially our students, to stay connected for work, school and play.”

Free Wi-Fi is now available at the following Kentwood locations:

Bowen Station Park , 4499 Bowen Blvd. SE

, 4499 Bowen Blvd. SE City Campus - City Hall , 4900 Breton Ave. SE

, 4900 Breton Ave. SE City Campus - volleyball courts , 5068 Breton Ave. SE

, 5068 Breton Ave. SE East Paris Nature Park , 5995 East Paris Ave. SE

, 5995 East Paris Ave. SE Home Acres Park , 145 Farnham St. SE

, 145 Farnham St. SE Jaycee Park , 1088 Gentian Drive SE

, 1088 Gentian Drive SE Kellogg Woods Park , 275 Kellogg Woods Park Drive SE

, 275 Kellogg Woods Park Drive SE Northeast Park , 1900 Middleground Drive SE

, 1900 Middleground Drive SE Old Farm Park , 2350 Embro Drive SE

, 2350 Embro Drive SE Pinewood Park , 1999 Wolfboro Drive SE

, 1999 Wolfboro Drive SE Stanaback Park , 3717 Whitebud Drive

, 3717 Whitebud Drive Stauffer Station Park , 2360 52nd St. SE

, 2360 52nd St. SE Veterans Memorial Park, 355 48th St. SE

Kent County was awarded $114.6 million in CARES Act funding for COVID-19 economic relief efforts. Of that, $1 million was allocated for near-term solutions for free public Wi-Fi access throughout the county.

According to the United State Census Bureau, about 33,000 households in Kent County do not have a broadband internet subscription. Kentwood joins 16 other communities and Kent County Parks as part of the initiative to add free public Wi-Fi access across the county.

The City of Kentwood is responsible for the electricity and monthly Wi-Fi service charges. The total cost for the City is expected to be $18,000 over the next two years.

