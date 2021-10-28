Pumpkin Painting Party with the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning Team

All you need is a little paint and some creativity to turn a pumpkin into a painting!

Nothing says fall in West Michigan quite like a trip to the pumpkin patch.

This week, the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning team put their pumpkin painting creativity to the test.

The Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm, just northwest of the station in Grand Rapids, was the perfect place to pick a pumpkin and channel Picasso.

The team started in the patch to pick the perfect pumpkins, then headed up to the farm store to paint indoors on the chilly fall morning!

Joshua attempted a self portrait, Jay went with a Peace-Love-13 theme, Emily is calling hers, "Halloween Holiday Confusion" as she created an ornament with her pumpkin! Meredith's pumpkin represented "Something Fresh is Growing," which is a take on the team billboards you might be seeing in the area. Blake went with a fitting weather theme and Sam tried a "scientific" approach, using gravity to pull the paint over her pumpkin!

Fall festivities are still in full swing at Ed Dunneback and Girls through this weekend! Visit their website to see all the fun that's happening!

