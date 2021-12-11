'Pure joy': 7-year-old who battled cancer fulfills dream of becoming a police officer

Dremony always wanted to be a police officer, so Make-A-Wish Michigan stepped in to help after seeing his incredible strength in fighting cancer.

HASTINGS, Mich. — A little boy in Barry County had his dream of becoming a police officer come true Friday afternoon.

7-year-old Dremony Rose is the Hastings Police Department's newest officer.

He spent the last year battling cancer, and has always wished to become an officer, with a dream of keeping people safe.

"He has wanted this for so long," said Dremony's mother, Alisha, "and it's nice to finally see him happy and smiling."

When he was just 4 years old, Alisha found a lump on Dremony's neck. It wasn't until a year later that doctors finally diagnosed him with stage two follicular lymphoma, and he's been fighting it ever since.

"He has been so brave," said Alisha.

Dremony always wanted to be a police officer, so Make-A-Wish Michigan stepped in to make that dream come true after seeing his incredible strength in fighting cancer.

"It was so cool to see them come together to make him happy," Alisha said, "and to give him something that he's always wanted."

Julissa Kelly is the Deputy Chief of the Hastings Police Department. She worked with Make-A-Wish Michigan to plan an entire day centered around Dremony.

"He was actually able to get a full official uniform and gear," said Kelly, "and he really was an honorary member for the day."

"It was so awesome to see that pure joy and to hear that this is what he wants to do and what he wants to be," Kelly added.

Alisha said Dremony's dream to become an officer sparked after an incident at their home.

"Dre was so scared, but he felt so good when the police stopped by the house," Alisha said, "and they told him they would keep him safe."

"That's I think when he decided he wanted to be a police officer," she added, "because he wants to keep people safe too."

Alisha said that even at such a young age, Dremony was so impacted by wanting to protect people.

"It makes me feel really good, and like I did something right," she said, "and that he's going to be a good person."

As for the Hastings Police Department, they were thrilled to welcome such a joyful addition to their force.

"Just those innocent, genuine answers that he wants to be an officer to protect the town was really awesome to see," said Kelly.

"It's just absolutely amazing that people would stop what they're doing for just one day to make him feel a little bit better about himself," added Alisha.

Dremony is currently not undergoing chemotherapy right now, but his mom says they do routine check-ups and keep a close eye on his health, but this was an experience their entire family will never forget.

