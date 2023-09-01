Pygmy hippo attack on antelope leads John Ball Zoo to update their policies for animal safety

According to zoo officials, there have been updates to protocols and procedures when introducing animals, like finding ways to change habitats for better safety.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The results of an internal investigation at the John Ball Zoo are released almost four months after a pygmy hippo attacked and killed a sitatunga antelope.

The attack happened in May, delaying the opening of the new Pygmy Hippo exhibit.

The two animals were slowly being introduced to later live in the same habitat when the hippo attacked.

According to zoo officials, there have been updates to protocols and procedures when introducing animals, like finding ways to change habitats for better safety and more reviews on the animals before introductions.

As for what caused the incident between the hippo and the antelope, the zoo said it was likely due to "individual animal behavior."

13 On Your Side spoke with Michigan State University Professor, Dr. Richard Snider who specializes in Zoo Science.

He said that individual animal behavior can sometimes be unpredictable.

"You learn to see the danger signs," said Dr. Snider. "And sometimes the animal is registering a danger sign, but we don't know how to interpret it yet, because we haven't had extensive experience with that species. They're on a learning curve, so to speak, every zoo is on a learning curve."

In a statement on the incident John Ball Zoo's CEO Peter D'Arienzo said:

"At John Ball Zoo, animal welfare is our number one priority, and as an institution we continuously work to improve our protocols and procedures to reflect that... As with any internal incident, we investigate, learn, train and grow so we can continue providing the best possible care for our animals."

John Ball Zoo officially opened their Pygmy Hippo exhibit in June of this year.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.