WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Fans got a scare during Saturday night's race at Bowman Gray Stadium when a car went over a guardrail and landed within feet of the stands.

Erika Norris Church caught video of the accident from the crowd. The driver appears to collide with another car, losing control, running into the wall and going over into the space between the grandstand and the track.

Officials at Bowman Gray said no one was hurt. The track issued a statement Sunday night:

To keep drivers and fans safe at Bowman Gray Stadium, we have track-level protective guard rail and then a high concrete wall several feet behind that separating fans from the track. What occurred on Saturday wasn't a danger to fans but was instead our safety systems working as intended to ensure that fans were kept safe - just like they have been for 70 years at Bowman Gray Stadium.

