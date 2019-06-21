GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An unusually wet spring has meant construction delays for several road projects in Kent County, but officials are hopeful work can be completed on time if rainfall returns to normal.

“We’ve seen 10 additional rain days beyond normal so far this year,’’ said Jerry Byrne, director of maintenance for the Kent County Road Commission. “Those are days you don’t get back.’’

Grand Rapids has seen measurable rainfall on more than half the days since the traditional road construction season got underway in April.

“Some projects you can work in the rain, but if you get a lot of rain, it may postpone you two or three days while it dries out,’’ Byrne said.

The road commission has 17 construction projects currently underway. Larger projects include utility work and road resurfacing on Lamoreaux Drive NW between Alpine Avenue and West River Drive.

Work got underway in April and is expected to continue into October. To stay on schedule, construction crews may have to work upcoming weekends.

“Many of the contractors will be working Saturdays to make up for those rain days,’’ Byrne said.

Some smaller projects that have not yet begun may be delayed until next year if the rainy pattern continues, he said.

“From a timing standpoint, maybe some projects won’t start until next spring because we’re not comfortable they can be completed with the quality we’re looking for,’’ he said.

Byrne said he is hopeful the major projects already underway will be completed, assuming the weather cooperates.

“But if the rainy pattern continues and we see two to three times the amount of rain days that are normal, things will not get done,’’ he said.

Construction projects on Grand Rapids area freeways, including work on Int. 96 at East Beltline Avenue NE, remain on schedule, state officials say.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed that we stay on schedule,’’ MDOT spokesman John Richard said on Friday, June 21. “We need more days like today.’’

