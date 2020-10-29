West Michigan organization raising awareness during National Adoption Month

D.A. Blodgett - St. John's is working to find forever homes for 50 West Michigan children.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dozens of West Michigan children have been waiting, for years, for loving parents to adopt them and one local agency hopes to use National Adoption Month to help find these children homes.

"First of all, we just want to raise awareness. I don't know how many people know how many children are waiting. We have a lot of things going on in our world today, with COVID and the election and things like that. Unfortunately, during those times, these children are waiting. And, they're still waiting," says Joy Engelsman, adoption program manager for D.A. Blodgett - St. John's.

Over the past eight months, the pandemic has really put a strain on the foster care and adoption system. Across the state, there are almost 300 children waiting for adoption. Fifty children, in West Michigan alone, are in need of forever homes. Most of the children waiting are elementary school age or teenagers.

"You know, they struggle with the day-in and day-out stuff, things like friendships and anxiety over normal kid things," says Engelsman. "And, these kids don't have parents to go to. They always have some level of anxiety of the unknown, and not knowing where they're going to be and how long they're going to be there."

D.A. Blodgett - St. John's, in addition to raising awareness about adoption, will spending the month of November featuring three specific children, Le'Asia, Nehemiah and Santavious, in a month-long campaign.

Le'Asia - Take it from the people who know her best, who say Le’Asia is outgoing, caring, loving, charming, sweet and intelligent. She’s an excellent reader and enjoys visiting the library. Her other pursuits include playing with dolls, singing, dancing, being creative and writing in her journal. In addition, Le’Asia likes watching movies and getting her nails done.

Le’Asia can be on the quiet side when she first meets someone, but it doesn’t take long before she becomes talkative. She is very bright and sometimes just needs reassurance. Le’Asia would do well with an experienced single female parent or a two parent family who is excited to welcome a teen into their home. She’s looking for a family who will be on her team in all areas of life, and be there for her to help her grow during her teenage years.

Nehemiah - If basketball is the topic, Nehemia has a lot to say. If shooting hoops is the activity, you’ll find him on the court - hoisting jumpers and having fun. He loves many sports, as well as any chance to get on his feet and be active. Comic books and superheroes are another favorite. He’s a good reader and can just as easily settle into a book (comic or not!). Adults who know him well add that his sense of humor stands out. Nehemia’s a teen who likes making others laugh.



Nehemia wants to be adopted. When the topic turns towards the qualities he’s looking for in a future adoptive family, Nehemiah simply says he wants one who will keep him safe and love him. An ideal family will be in his corner and be strong advocates for him as a student in school, and a growing teenager.

Santavious - Santavious hopes to one day visit Los Angeles and see celebrities and sports starts like LeBron James. Not only does he love sports, Santavious enjoys helping around the house and admits that one of his favorite things to do is sleep. He loves celebrating holidays, especially Memorial Day and Fourth of July.

Santavious would do best in a two-parent forever family, who can provide structure, routine, and the attention he requires. He would also do best as the youngest or only child in the home.

"They have been available for quite a long time. I would love to see, of course, for all of them find a forever family," says Engelsman.

Among the things the agency hopes to do, are clearing up misconceptions about the adoption process, raising awareness about the need that exists here in our community and of course matching these children with people who can provide a stable and loving homes.

"These kids have had adults, in their lives, fail them over and over again, and they need someone that's going to be there, through the good and the bad. That unconditional love and commitment, this that's really what these kids need," says Engelsman.

"They've never experienced what a stable family is. So even now when the holidays coming up, offering that sense of stability, safety and love to these children as life changing. Not just for now but it will change their lives forever," says Katy Buck, D.A. Blodgett St. - John's director of communications.

Buck says the children waiting to be adoption, right now, are ages 3 to 18 and are from our local community. D.A. Blodgett St. - John's welcomes all families to inquire about the process.

"If you adopt a child over the age of 3, from foster care, there are no adoption fees involved," she says. "The first step in the process is to attend one of our free virtual orientations. We offer these monthly. At those meetings, you'll get lots of information and have an opportunity to ask any questions you have. And, I mean there's no pressure. If you're not sure it's something you want to do, attend the meeting and get the information you need to make the best decision for you."

