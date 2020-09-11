Ramp from eastbound I-96 to East Beltline Avenue now open

The $40 million project began in the spring of 2018.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After nearly three years of construction, the ramp from eastbound I-96 to East Beltline Avenue is now open.

The $40 million project began in the spring of 2018. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, the project was officially finished and the ramp was opened.

On Monday morning, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) held a pre-opening walking tour of the ramp, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in attendance. She said the opening of the ramp will improve the quality of life around West Michigan.

“This is a long-term investment that is important for the safety of our road workers and important for the quality of life. It’s important for our tax payer resources,” Whitmer said. “So this is exciting. I think this is something that’s really going to be fantastic for this part of the state.”

The project reconstructed I-96 between Maryland Avenue and M-44 and also constructed two new bridges to reconfigure the I-96/I-196/M-44 interchange. There are now dedicated exit lanes from eastbound I-96 and I-196 to East Beltline Avenue.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.