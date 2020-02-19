GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Rapids have blocked off all lanes of Lake Michigan Drive NW near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue NW for a crash involved a Rapid bus.

According to Sgt. John Wittkowski with Grand Rapids Police Department, the crash happened just before 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Wittkowski said all lanes of Lake Michigan Drive are blocked while crews investigate and clean up the crash. Traffic is being diverted away from the area.

It was not immediately clear if the bus was occupied at the time of the crash, how many other vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt in the incident.

This is a developing story, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is headed to the scene to learn more.

Eric Brefka / 13 OYS

