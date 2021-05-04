Rapid COVID-19 testing sites opening in Kent County

The testing will sites will be open from Friday, April 9 through Sunday, April 11.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — New COVID-19 rapid testing sites are opening throughout Kent County in a collaboration between Kent ISD, local school districts and the Kent County Health Department.

The testing will sites will be open from Friday, April 9 through Sunday, April 11.

Testing is free and no appointments are necessary. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Test results will be texted to individuals and are completely confidential.

“The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is on the rise. Kent County is now averaging 203 new cases daily compared with approximately 70 per day one month ago and 115 per day last week,” said Adam London, administrative health officer at Kent County Health Department. “Rapid testing will help prevent the spread of illness, especially following travel and before students return to in-person learning.”

· Friday, April 9, Noon – 7 p.m.

East Kentwood High School

Pre-register here

6230 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Kentwood, MI 49508

· Saturday, April 10, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Kent ISD Main Campus, Parking Lot #11

Pre-register here

2930 Knapp St. NE, Grand Rapids MI, 49525

· Sunday, April 11, hours vary at three locations



Kent ISD Main Campus, Parking Lot #11

Pre-register here

2930 Knapp St. NE, Grand Rapids MI, 49525 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Pre-register here 2930 Knapp St. NE, Grand Rapids MI, 49525 Grandville High School

Pre-register here

4700 Canal Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Pre-register here 4700 Canal Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418 Sparta High School

Pre-register here

475 West Spartan Drive, Sparta, MI 49345 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Pre-register here 475 West Spartan Drive, Sparta, MI 49345

“The health and well-being of our students and educators is our top priority,” said Kent ISD Superintendent Ron Koehler. “As schools resume in-person learning following Spring Break, we continue to exercise all safety measures to keep students and staff healthy as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. We are grateful to the Kent County Health Department and our member districts for hosting the rapid testing centers at this crucial time.”

