Middle school students get feedback on career goals at Ravenna career fair

Local professionals gave the students feedback and discussed how to make their dreams a reality.

RAVENNA, Mich. — On Thursday, Ravenna Middle School hosted a career fair for students—but it wasn't like most career fairs, where people from the community talk about what they do to the students. Instead, the kids spoke to community members about what they wanted to do.

"These students created a little presentation to talk about themselves and sell themselves. They presented that to the panels today and the professionals could give feedback to the students and answer questions," said Kim Hekkema, a teacher at Ravenna Middle School.

The different panels included professionals in a variety of fields, including marketing, education, military and STEM. They were all there to provide feedback on students' goals and what they can do to make them a reality.

"We talked a lot about what we wanted to do and where/what I wanted to go to school for. I have a stronger mindset of what I want to do when I am older because I got to talk to them," said seventh grader Linzey, from Ravenna Middle School.

The career fair was a great opportunity for both the students and the community that took courage, planning and a lot of hard work.

