Ray Tarasiewicz still missing over one month later, family looking for clues

Ray Tarasiewicz went missing from his Wyoming home on Nov. 21. Now, his family has created a Facebook group to post any updates on his search.

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming man Ray Tarasiewicz has been missing for over a month after leaving his home while shoveling snow on Nov. 21.

Tarasiewicz's family said he suffers from early signs of dementia, and he likes to store himself in people's outbuildings.

Despite a month of searching, his family still has no clues about what happened to him.

Amanda McCarty, Tarasiewicz' daughter, had to spend Christmas without her father. She said spending another holiday without him has been devastating.

"It's just, it's painful to continue to think about and so I definitely also need to try to keep myself in my my family in mind, and my children are still struggling with it to myself," said Tarasiewicz. "So, it's been hard to put on a brave face that time with them."

McCarty just started a Facebook Group to post any updates on Ray.

