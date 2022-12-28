x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Ray Tarasiewicz still missing over one month later, family looking for clues

Ray Tarasiewicz went missing from his Wyoming home on Nov. 21. Now, his family has created a Facebook group to post any updates on his search.

More Videos

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming man Ray Tarasiewicz has been missing for over a month after leaving his home while shoveling snow on Nov. 21. 

Tarasiewicz's family said he suffers from early signs of dementia, and he likes to store himself in people's outbuildings.

Despite a month of searching, his family still has no clues about what happened to him.

Credit: Amanda McCarty
69-year-old Raymond (Ray) Tarasiewicz, of Wyoming, has been missing since Monday morning.

Amanda McCarty, Tarasiewicz' daughter, had to spend Christmas without her father. She said spending another holiday without him has been devastating.

"It's just, it's painful to continue to think about and so I definitely also need to try to keep myself in my my family in mind, and my children are still struggling with it to myself," said Tarasiewicz. "So, it's been hard to put on a brave face that time with them."

McCarty just started a Facebook Group to post any updates on Ray.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Before You Leave, Check This Out