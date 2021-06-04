Reconstruction to shut down parts of Cottonwood Drive beginning June 14

The $1.89 million project will reconstruct Cottonwood Drive to have three lanes. Driveways and intersections will also be adjusted.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Road Commission will close Cottonwood Drive between Bauer Road and Taylor Street for reconstruction work starting Monday, June 14. The road is expected to reopen Friday, Oct. 8.

Through traffic will be blocked, but driveways will still have access during construction. Subdivision streets with access to Cottonwood Drive will be blocked and a different route will be required.

The $1.89 million project will reconstruct Cottonwood Drive to have three lanes. Driveways and intersections will also be adjusted. The project includes sidewalks on both sides of Cottonwood Drive as well as concrete curbs, gutters and storm drains.

A temporary three-way stop will be placed at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Bauer Road.

