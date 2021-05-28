Recreational marijuana store opens in Cedar Springs

Lume has opened two new stores in the last ten days and plans to open more than 20 stores across the state in 2021.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Another recreational cannabis store is opening in West Michigan Saturday. The newest store in the area is Lume Cannabis Co. in Cedar Springs.

The store is located at 16 N. Main St. NE in Cedar Springs. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

"We look forward to serving the cannabis needs of the entire Cedar Springs community and West Michigan region,” said Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume.

The cannabis company is looking to expand throughout the entire state, not just in West Michigan. Lume has opened two new stores in the last ten days and plans to open more than 20 stores across the state in 2021.

