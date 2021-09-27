Red Cross: Blood supplies are at lowest post-summer levels in 6 years

According to the Red Cross, 10,000 additional blood products need to be collected each week over the next month for supply to recover.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The American Red Cross announced Monday it is experiencing emergency blood and platelet shortages, with supplies dropping to the lowest post-summer levels since 2015.

According to the Red Cross, 10,000 additional blood products need to be collected each week over the next month for supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs.

“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross.

“While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.

The shortage is due to a decrease in donor turnout amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, along with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. In a release, the Red Cross said blood donor participation decreased about 10% in August.

The Red Cross is asking donors to make appointments as soon as possible. Many donation opportunities are coming up in West Michigan.

To view the schedule and make an appointment, click here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.