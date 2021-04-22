Red Cross: COVID-19 vaccine does not impact blood donation eligibility

Blood is needed in May to help ensure blood products are available for patients now and into the summer.

As COVID-19 vaccines become more available, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood remains.

As long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name, there’s no waiting period required after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized in the U.S.

Healthy individuals are encouraged to make a blood donation appointment now, as blood is needed in May to help ensure blood products are available for patients now and into the summer.

Below is a list of upcoming donation opportunities in West Michigan:

Kent County

Grandville May 5: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Hanley Christian Reformed Church, 372 Jackson Street

Grand Rapids May 6: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., American Red Cross West Michigan, 3886 Broadmoor Avenue SE

Grandville May 12: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., RiverTown Crossings, 3700 Rivertown Parkway May 13: 11 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., HomeFront Church, 6265 8th Avenue SW



Ottawa County

Grand Haven May 3: 12 p.m. - 4:45 p.m., Grand Haven Elks Lodge #1200, 15 S. 3rd Street May 7: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive

Holland May 7: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Intersection Ministries, 945 136th Avenue May 10: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Third Reformed Church, 111 W. 13th Street May 10: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Harderwyk Ministries, 1627 W. Lakewood Blvd. May 12: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Boatwerks, 216 Van Raalte Avenue May 14: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Central Park Reformed Church, 614 Myrtle Avenue

Hudsonville May 14: 11:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Hillcrest Christian Reformed Church, 3617 Hillcrest Road



More information about donor eligibility can be found here.

Related video:

