Red Cross: Donors needed among severe blood shortage

According to the Red Cross, hospitals are currently responding to an “atypically high number” of traumas and emergency room visits.

DETROIT — The American Red Cross revealed Tuesday it is experiencing a severe blood shortage as trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries continue to rise. The organization said donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O blood or those giving platelets.

According to the Red Cross, hospitals are currently responding to an “atypically high number” of traumas and emergency room visits.

“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Dr. Barry Siegfried, medical director of the Red Cross Michigan Region.

“As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need. Please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives.”

Below is a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities, June 15-30:

Allegan

Saugatuck

6/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Third Coast Community Church, 6069 Blue Star Highway

_______________

Kent

Comstock Park

6/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., English Hills Terrace, 5179 West River Drive NE

Grand Rapids

6/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., American Red Cross West Michigan, 3886 Broadmoor Ave SE

Grandville

6/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., RiverTown Crossings, 3700 Rivertown Pkwy

Grand Rapids

6/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Northlawn United Methodist, 1157 Northlawn St NE

Grandville

6/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., RiverTown Crossings, 3700 Rivertown Pkwy

_______________

Ottawa

Holland

6/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 4:45 p.m., Holiday Inn Express Holland, 12381 Felch St

6/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Parkside Bible Church, 14461 James St

Allendale

6/17/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Life Stream Church, 6561 Lake Michigan Drive

Holland

6/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Intersection Ministries, 945 136th Avenue

Grand Haven

6/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Harvest Church, 12900 US-31

Holland

6/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graafschap

Zeeland

6/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., First Baptist Church, 246 W. Main Ave

Grand Haven

6/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Patrick- St Anthony Parish, 920 Fulton Ave

Holland

6/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Intersection Ministries, 945 136th Avenue

6/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Faith Christian Reformed Church, 85 West 26th

6/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Faith Christian Reformed Church, 85 West 26th

Zeeland

6/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Drenthe Christian Reformed Church, 6344 Adams Street

Holland

6/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Elks Lodge #1315, 569 E 24th Street

As an incentive and as a thank you, the Red Cross is giving a $5 Amazon gift card via email to anybody who gives blood now through June 30. Appointments to donate blood can be made here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.