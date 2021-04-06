Red flag warning issued for Newaygo, Mecosta counties

Weather conditions through Sunday evening could cause a fire to burn out of control.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for Mecosta and Newaygo counties Saturday morning that are in effect until 8 p.m. A fire weather watch will be in effect through Sunday evening. Burning in Newaygo County has been prohibited.

A red flag warning means that critical fire conditions are occurring. These conditions include low relative humidity, warm temperatures and strong winds.

The NWS recommends avoiding activities that may involve a spark or fire, such as campfires, grilling, chainsaws and using all-terrain vehicles that may throw a spark.

If a fire were to start, current weather conditions could cause a fire to burn out of control and spread.

