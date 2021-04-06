Red flag warning issued for Newaygo, Mecosta counties

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for Mecosta and Newaygo counties Saturday morning that are in effect until 8 p.m. A fire weather watch will be in effect through Sunday evening. Burning in Newaygo County has been prohibited.
A red flag warning means that critical fire conditions are occurring. These conditions include low relative humidity, warm temperatures and strong winds.
The NWS recommends avoiding activities that may involve a spark or fire, such as campfires, grilling, chainsaws and using all-terrain vehicles that may throw a spark.
If a fire were to start, current weather conditions could cause a fire to burn out of control and spread.
For more information on red flag warnings and fire weather watches, click here.
Related video:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.