Back by popular demand, Red Hot Inn returning as food truck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back by popular demand, the Red Hot Inn is returning to Grand Rapids' food scene in truck-form.

The Red Hot Inn served up hot dogs, burgers and other traditional diner food with a Greek flair to patrons in Grand Rapids for 48 years before closing in 2019.

The Inn, previously on Leonard Street and East Beltline Avenue NE, was started in 1971 by Gus and Helen Koukios. Their son, Jim, has been running it with his family since 1984.

The restaurant made hundreds of thousands of hot dogs over the years, using the Koukios' family chili recipe, which is 100 years old.

Red Hot Inn said the timing of their closure three years ago was unexpected, but Jim Koukios and his family were ready for a new chapter in their lives. Almost exactly three years later, the announcement of their food truck was released.

