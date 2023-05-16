Reeths-Puffer coach remembering student who passed away following cancer battle

Kevin Carr, head coach for the Reeths-Puffer High School fishing team, remembers Aaron as being a positive kid, with a love for classic cars.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Reeths-Puffer coach sat down with 13 ON YOUR SIDE Tuesday, to remember a student gone too soon.

Aaron Coon, who was a member of the schools fishing team, passed away Monday after a years-long battle against cancer. Coon was diagnosed a couple of years ago with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. Recently, an inoperable tumor was found.

Kevin Carr, head coach for the Reeths-Puffer High School fishing team, remembers Aaron as being a positive kid, with a love for classic cars.

"Man what a great kid. He was very positive, joyful. He was really big into classic cars," Carr said. "I can't say enough about how kind how kind he was. He touched a lot of lives."

In the wake of his passing, Coach Carr is hoping to help Aaron's family, by raising money for his funeral expenses.

Reeths-Puffer had already been raising money for Aaron and his family, and they plan to continue their efforts even now.

Several fishing teams in the area are also raising money on Reeths-Puffers behalf, including Fruitport and Zeeland. The Michigan Youth Bass Fishing Association, which is based on the east side of the state, are in talks with the school about hosting a digital fundraiser that will go directly to the Coon family.

Carr says if you're interested in giving directly, you can visit sportspersonministries.org, making a note its going to Aaron's family while donating.

"I don't know what to say," Carr said. "And I tell people that, and I think that's all right, that we don't have an answer for it. I just want people to know who Aaron is, and to help this family the best that they can because there's a huge hole in this community right now."

