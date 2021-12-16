Reeths-Puffer schools to reopen Friday

The district was closed "out of an abundance of caution" Thursday after a bullet was found in the high school bathroom. The investigation is still ongoing.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich — All schools in the Reeths-Puffer district will be reopened Friday, according to the superintendent.

Students at the high school were dismissed early Wednesday after a bullet was found in the bathroom. The district was closed "out of an abundance of caution" Thursday for investigation.

Superintendent Steve Edwards said in an announcement Thursday that he has spent "considerable" time with the Muskegon County Law Enforcement Task Force that has been assigned to investigating threats against Muskegon County schools.

Edwards says the investigation into Wednesday's incident is still ongoing, as security camera footage and interviews are all the task force has to work with. Dozens of people have been interviewed, Edwards says, but it is unclear if a solution will be reached.

"The unfortunate reality, and I hesitate to say this, but want to be transparent, is we may never know the source of the bullet," Edwards said in the announcement. "At that point, when do we go back? There was never a direct or implied threat. It was a very concerning item found on a floor and turned in. In the current state of things across the state, concern is understandable."

An additional law enforcement presence will be around throughout the Reeths-Puffer schools on Friday. Edwards says this is not due to any threat, but to provide support for students.

"While we want all kids in school tomorrow and want to support all kids, we understand that some parents might not yet feel comfortable," Edwards said. "If that is the case, simply use the normal procedures for reporting an absence. We trust that you know what your child needs tomorrow. If he/she needs us, we will be there. If their needs are better supported by you, we respect that."

An increase in threats against schools comes two weeks after the deadly Oxford High School shooting that left four people dead and seven others wounded. School districts across West Michigan have closed to investigate threats since then.

Any threats made against schools should be reported to law enforcement for investigation.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.