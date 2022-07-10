Refinery issues may spare West Michigan from coming gas price surge, analysts say

A decision by OPEC could mean sticker shock for drivers worldwide in the coming weeks.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The national average price of a gallon of gas hovered near $3.86 Friday, according to AAA.

This week's decision by OPEC threatened to increase pricing pressures further still.

The oil cartel announced Wednesday it would curtail production by some two-million barrels daily beginning in November amid mounting fears of a looming global economic downturn.

The Biden Administration slammed the decision as 'shortsighted' and implied consequences for member-nations.

Forecasts cited by ABC News showed the cuts had the potential to boost the national average by as much as $.40.

Analysts believe much of the country would see the projected increases materialize within weeks and expected them to weigh upon global markets for months.

Daily petroleum usage neared 100-million barrels worldwide in August, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

The reduction equates to roughly two-percent of global output.

The average in Michigan stood at $4.49 Friday, according to Gas Buddy, well above the national average.

Analysts attributed the surge to several refinery-related shutdowns, which have hampered production and curbed the regional supply in recent weeks.

As refining capacity is brought back online, some predict the region may, to some degree, be insulated from the coming surge:

"In the Great Lakes, the refinery issues have outweighed that and now that refinery issues are being addressed... prices will start falling off," Patrick Dehaan, Gas Buddy's head of petroleum analysis suggested. "That's going to offset the decision from OPEC. So we have kind of a unique phenomenon."

The announcement came as US oil-producers had yet to fully recover from pandemic-related disruptions.

Domestic production hovered approximately 500-thousand barrels shy of the roughly 12.3 million barrels/day record set in 2019, Energy Information Administration records showed.

A short-term increase in domestic refining capacity, analysts said, would do little to alleviate broader pressures, given that oil prices are dictated by the global commodities market.

Markets still wracked, Dehaan noted, by geo-political turmoil.

"Probably the key reason why gas prices aren't more normal, under $3.00/gallon is that Russia's war in Ukraine has caused a lot of abrupt changes to the flow of oil to the global market," he explained.

