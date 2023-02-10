IT'S BACK | Registration for Amway River Bank Run now open

The event, which brings thousands to downtown Grand Rapids, is the largest 25K road race in the country.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Get your running shoes on! The Amway River Bank Run is back for its 47th year.

The event brings crowds to downtown Grand Rapids for America's largest 25K road race. Last year, more than 10,000 people participated.

This year's race is scheduled for May 11, 2024. It has five categories, including 25K, 25K Handcycle/Wheelchair, 10K, 5K Run and 5K Walk.

Since the start of the program in 2009, more than $2.2 million has been raised for charity. In 2024, the race will benefit Conductive Learning Center, Kids Hope USA, No Surrender Running Club, Guiding Light and Meals on Wheels.

“What began as an effort to bring people to downtown Grand Rapids has turned into an exciting tradition in West Michigan,” said Russ Hines, race director.

“Our goal with this race is to promote health and wellness and to work continuously to create an awesome experience on race day for all our participants. With Amway continuing as the title sponsor and with the help of Fifth Third Bank and Corewell Health we feel confident in our continued success.”

In the 2023 25K category, the largest group in the race, the male winner of the open division was Leonard Korir, and the female winner was Betsy Saina. In the Masters category, it was Fernando Cabada and Dot McMahan respectively.

In the 25K Wheelchair division, James Senbeta took the medal for the top male and Samantha Scroth for the top female. For the same race in the handcycle category, it was Steve Chapman for the men and Laura Stark for the women.

In the 10K, the title went to Micah Meindertsma for the men and Hannah Becker for the women.

In the 5K, Noah Steffen won from the men's division and Cleo Boyd from the women's. You can find the rest of the winners and their times here.

You can sign up for the 2024 race on the Amway website here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.