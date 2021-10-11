'Reindeer games': Deer jumps through window of Walker store

The Walker Police Department posted about the incident on their Facebook page, saying that the deer “wanted to beat the Black Friday madness.”

WALKER, Mich. — Oh, deer!

A wilderness décor store in Walker got quite a surprise Thursday after a deer jumped through a window and into the store. The Walker Police Department posted about the incident on their Facebook page, saying that the deer “wanted to beat the Black Friday madness.”

The deer was located by officers in the deer décor section of the store. Officers were able to lure the deer out of the store, and it then scampered into the woods.

“We guess Rudolph couldn’t wait for Christmas!” the post reads.

