Visit the Relics of Saint Jude the Apostle at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Grand Rapids in October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Holy Relic of Saint Jude the Apostle is coming to Grand Rapids in October as part of a nationwide tour.

The arm of Saint Jude is making a pilgrimage around the United States after leaving Italy for the first time in history.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Grand Rapids is inviting the public to come view and pray with the Relic when it arrives at the church.

The Relic will be on display in the main sanctuary of the Church on Monday, Oct. 9 from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. A special Mass to honor Saint Jude will take place at 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish says that the Vatican also provided holy cards and medals, which will be located in the Parish Hall in the Church basement.

The Relic will also make the pilgrimage to nine other churches in Michigan before heading to Ohio. You can find a complete schedule of stops here.

Father Carlos Martins shared a preview video of the tour, which you can see here:

Saint Jude the Apostle is known as the "Apostle of the Impossible" and is one of the Saints faithful will turn to when things feel lost or hopeless. Saint Jude was martyred in Beirut around 65 AD.

