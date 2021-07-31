Remains of Michigan soldier who died in Korean War head home

He was 20 when he was reported missing in action in November 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces in North Korea.

LESLIE, Mich — The remains of a mid-Michigan soldier killed in combat during the Korean War will be returned to his hometown for burial after military scientists identified them seven decades after his death.

The remains of U.S. Army Sgt. William Cavender of Leslie, Michigan, were among more than 55 boxes of remains of U.S. servicemembers North Korea turned over to the U.S. in 2018.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Cavender's remains were identified in May 2020 through mitochondrial DNA analysis.

He was 20 when he was reported missing in action in November 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces in North Korea.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.