Remembering the B.C. Cobb generation plant Brick by Brick

Former employees took home pieces of recently demolished plant.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The B-C Cobb Generation plant in Muskegon ran for 68 years before being decommissioned in 2016. The plant was demolished last year. Former workers and retirees gathered Friday to hold a dedication ceremony for their old stomping grounds.

Bricks from the original power plant were given out as a thank you for years of service, and a plaque was unveiled that describes the history of the plant.

Retirees from the plant say it's strange to drive by and not see the powerplant dominating the skyline like it did for almost seven decades

"When I do I look up and think where'd the stack go?" said Leonard Mattzela, a retiree of the plant. "I remember when they put that in, that was a long time ago,"

A memorial plaque will be put up on the bike path that runs along the property.

