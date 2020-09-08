Renovation work restarts on iconic Detroit train station

Ford Motor Co. bought the iconic building just outside downtown in 2018 for research and development of self-driving vehicles.

DETROIT — Restoration work is moving ahead at the Michigan Central train station in Detroit despite the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Work on the project stopped for seven weeks due to a statewide stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

But the Detroit Free Press reports that crews are now in the middle of the project's second phase, which involves fixing the street structure and repairing masonry.

Brick and terra cotta masonry is being cleaned and repaired.

Ford Motor Co. bought the iconic building just outside downtown in 2018 for research and development of self-driving vehicles.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.