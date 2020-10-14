Rep. Huizenga misses VP Pence's campaign stop after positive COVID-19 test

Representative Huizenga is self-isolating and waiting for additional test results.

Representative Bill Huizenga has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Huizenga was originally scheduled to appear at a campaign stop for Vice President Pence in Grand Rapids. Testing protocols required him to take a COVID-19 rapid test, which came back positive.

Huizenga has self-isolated and is waiting on confirmation from a diagnostic or PCR test.

Earlier today, I was expected to appear with the Vice President. While taking part in offsite testing protocols, I took a rapid test that came back positive for COVID-19. I am awaiting the results of a PCR test and I am self isolating until I have confirmed results. — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) October 14, 2020

Rep. Huizenga was scheduled to debate Bryan Berghoef Wednesday at an event hosted by the Grand Haven Tribune. There is no word yet on if that will be rescheduled.

