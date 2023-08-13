Report: Plane crashes into apartment building at airshow in Ypsilanti

The airshow posted to their Facebook page warning people to evacuate the airfield.

YPSILANTI, Mich. — WXYZ in Detroit reported a plane crashed at the Thunder Over Michigan airshow at the Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti hosted by the Yankee Air Museum Sunday.

The airshow posted to their Facebook page warning people to evacuate the airfield.

Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a situation that requires us to stop the show. Please make your way into your vehicles... Posted by Thunder Over Michigan on Sunday, August 13, 2023

WXYZ also reported the plane crashed into an apartment building, and said sources told them two people had ejected from the plane.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and no further information is known.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.