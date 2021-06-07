Reports: WMU receives $550 million donation, largest ever for public university

Before this donation, WMU’s largest monetary gift was $100 million. That was gifted in 2011 to help create the Stryker M.D. School of Medicine.

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Western Michigan University is expected to announce a $550 million donation — the largest donation in history to a public university — during a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Washington Post reported on the donation Tuesday morning, stating that the record funding is coming from anonymous WMU alumni. According to the newspaper, the funding will flow into the university throughout a period of 10 years.

The funds will be divided into the following streams:

$300 million for Western Michigan’s Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine

$200 million for need-based financial aid faculty hiring and other university initiatives

$50 million for the university’s Bronco athletic programs

Previously, the largest donation to a public university was $500 million; that record was shared with three schools - Oregon Health & Science University, the University of California at San Francisco and the University of Oregon – according to The Washington Post.

Before this donation, WMU’s largest monetary gift was $100 million. That was gifted in 2011 to help create the Stryker M.D. School of Medicine.

The University is expected to make the historic announcement Tuesday at 1 p.m. The conference will be streamed live here and on the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Facebook page.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.