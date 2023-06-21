Republican Party of Ottawa Co. censures county commissioner

The party says it's for behavior "unbecoming of a public servant" and for "violating Republican values."

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Republican Party of Ottawa County is censuring County Commissioner Jacob Bonnema for behavior "unbecoming of a public servant" and for "violating Republican values," they say in a document released to the public.

The document says Bonnema, who represents District 4, exhibited behavior against his party on three instances in March and April. These include, according to the Republican Party:

Supporting medical mandates and advised for the use of a "pandemic panel" in a press release from his committee, going against campaign promises of medical freedom.

Voting three times with Doug Zylstra, the only self-identified Democrat on the Board, and exhibiting a "camaraderie" between them.

Getting interviewed by a "progressive" newspaper, The Washington Post, and saying "negative" statements about fellow Republicans.

The document also reads Bonnema exhibited behavior inappropriate for his role on the commission. These include the following:

Requesting HR investigate Administrator John Gibbs for claims of harassments, threats, intimidation and more.

The previous information being leaked to the press.

The investigation allegedly leading to no findings.

Bonnema has been outspoken against many of Ottawa Impact, a conservative political action committee, and their objectives in the past. He announced he would no longer be accepting their support in March.

