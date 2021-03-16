Republicans consider whether to block Whitmer's health chief

About a third of the 20-member Republican caucus oppose Hertel.

LANSING, Mich. — Republican senators critical of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic are weighing whether to reject her appointee to run the state health department, which has issued orders restricting business capacity to limit COVID-19's spread.

Elizabeth Hertel took over the Department of Health and Human Services in January, when Robert Gordon abruptly resigned. At that time, Whitmer wouldn't say if she'd sought his exit. Since then, Whitmer has faced criticism after a $155,000 payout to Gordon came to light.

Hertel's appointment stands unless the Senate blocks it by March 23. Her nomination is drawing considerably more attention than usual.

About a third of the 20-member Republican caucus oppose Hertel. But Republicans would need to be in near lockstep, which appears unlikely. Democrats support her.

