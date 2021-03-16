x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

Republicans consider whether to block Whitmer's health chief

About a third of the 20-member Republican caucus oppose Hertel.
Credit: AP
In a photo from Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state health department addresses the state. State health officials said Friday that Michigan has capacity to vaccinate up to 80,000 people a day but the supply of COVID-19 doses, while higher in recent weeks, remains limited. They also said their goal is to ensure no one has to travel more than 20 minutes to a vaccination site in the pandemic. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. — Republican senators critical of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic are weighing whether to reject her appointee to run the state health department, which has issued orders restricting business capacity to limit COVID-19's spread. 

Elizabeth Hertel took over the Department of Health and Human Services in January, when Robert Gordon abruptly resigned. At that time, Whitmer wouldn't say if she'd sought his exit. Since then, Whitmer has faced criticism after a $155,000 payout to Gordon came to light. 

Hertel's appointment stands unless the Senate blocks it by March 23. Her nomination is drawing considerably more attention than usual. 

About a third of the 20-member Republican caucus oppose Hertel. But Republicans would need to be in near lockstep, which appears unlikely. Democrats support her.

*The AP contributed to this story. 

   

Related Articles

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.