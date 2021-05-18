Rescue crews search for man who reportedly jumped off pier in Grand Haven

He has not been found as of 5:15 a.m.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Rescue crews are currently in Grand Haven searching for a man who reportedly jumped off a pier and into Lake Michigan overnight.

The Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that they received a call at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday from someone who reported seeing a man jump off the South Pier at Grand Haven State Park.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety are currently on the lake searching for the man.

He has not been found as of 5:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

