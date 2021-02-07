Body of missing diver recovered from Kalamazoo River

The diver went missing just before noon, according to Consumers Energy.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The body of a missing diver was recovered from the Kalamazoo River Wednesday afternoon.

A dive team from the Allegan County Sheriff's Office had searched for the diver for several hours. Hamilton Fire Chief David Haverdink says 80 people were involved in the rescue and over 10 agencies contributed to the search.

The current of the dam was stopped in order to locate the victim.

The diver was working for Great Lakes Engineering Group and completing an underwater inspection on the Calkins Bridge Dam, according to Consumers Energy. The diver went missing downstream just before noon.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.