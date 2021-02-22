Residence broken into, car stolen in Marshall

The break-in happened between 4 and 5 p.m. on the 100 block of Capercaillie Lane in Newton Township.

MARSHALL, Michigan — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a Sunday break-in of a home in Marshall in which the victim’s truck was stolen.

Police say the victim’s stolen car is a 2008 gray colored Chevrolet Silverado with a crew cab and a black vinyl cover over the bed.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the MSP Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

