Residential energy use up about 5% during pandemic

Overall usage is actually down, including commercial and industrial use, according to Consumers Energy.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many people are seeing higher than average energy bills over the past few months.

Consumers Energy reports seeing residential energy use increase about 5% since March. However, overall energy use has decreased during the pandemic, but that includes commercial and industrial use.

There are two main factors for this change. One, people are generally staying at home more, and keeping their air conditioning higher during the day. Working from home or doing virtual schooling has also increased electricity and WiFi usage. Second, this summer has been hot.

"Many people have setback thermostats, and they will have their house warmer during the day when they're not at home," said Roger Morgenstern, Senior Public Information Director for Consumers Energy. "But now that they're home all the time, they're running the air conditioners more. So, we realize it's a combination of the weather and with the effects of COVID-19."

There are a few things you can do to reduce a high energy bill.

Turn your thermostat up, and have your air conditioning unit run less.

To continue to keep your house cool, keep curtains and drapes closed during the day. Reopen them once the sun goes down. This will trap in the cooler air.

Also, use box or ceiling fans.

"Ceiling fans and box fans are a great alternative to air conditioning," said Morgenstern. "They help move air around, and they're less expensive to operate than air conditioning units."

Air conditioning units should be cleaned, and the filters changed. It's a good idea to have the unit inspected at least once a year. The better a unit is working, the less power it has to use to run.

Setback thermostats are a great option to reduce energy use during the day.

Morgenstern does not expect the higher bills and residential energy use to decrease as we enter cooler months.

"We are expecting that through the end of the year, residential use will still be up about 5 percent," said Morgenstern, "Those are our current projections based on weather, and the five months or so we have of history now with COVID. So we're expecting a similar usage through the end of the year."

If you are still having trouble paying your energy bill, Morgenstern said to call Consumers. They are working with customers during this time to help them pay their bills, including setting up payment plans.

He also suggest calling 211. There may be assistance programs in which someone qualifies, or help with other areas of difficulty during the crisis.

