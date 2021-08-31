Residents asked to shelter in place after dry powder released into air from Zeeland chemical plant

Police say there is no immediate danger to the public at this time, but the area is shut down.

ZEELAND, Mich. — A dry powder was released into the air at Vertellus Chemical manufacturing company in the city of Zeeland at 9 on Tuesday morning.

Police say there is no immediate danger to the public at this time. Out of caution, the area is shut down to through traffic and residents and businesses in the area have been asked to shelter in place.

The affected area is between Washington and Roosevelt, as well as Centennial and State, just west and north of Vertellus.

Zeeland Fire, Ottawa County Hazmat and other public safety agencies are on site.

Area schools have been notified and busses are suspended while clean-up is underway.

