Northeast GR residents voice concerns about new development next to Huff Park

Both the neighborhood association and residents are waiting to be shown plans by developers as they worry for the wellbeing of their community.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Creston Neighborhood Association usually holds monthly meetings at its office, but the meeting on Wednesday, August 2nd was moved to a larger venue to fit the crowd concerned over the proposed development by Grand Rapids based Copperrock Construction.

The developer seeks to build luxury condos next to the park after purchasing eight properties along Knapp bordering Huff Park.

Over 5,500 people have signed an online petition against issuing a special use permit to the proposed project in order to protect the wildlife and ecosystems of the area.

"Let's say this does go through, well, then another developer is going to come along, and want to do the same thing somewhere else," said a resident during public comment, who is concerned on the precedent that could be set if a special use permit is given.

The properties currently lie on a low-density residential zone, which requires a special use permit to built multi-family housing.

"Now we're here starting a conversation to prevent this development from encroaching on Huff Park," said another woman.

Gregg Hampshire, Executive Director of the Creston Neighborhood Association, said there was an expectation for Copperrock to share and discuss plans at the meeting after the idea was proposed this past spring.

The developers did not show, stating that they are not ready to present plans.

"This is what's important about having committees like the land use committee is that we want to stop the spread of misinformation about developments. And that's part of the reason why we were so intentional about trying to invite the developer to join us because where there's fear around divide Coleman, there's misinformation and what we want our folks to know what's happening in their backyard, so that they can rest easy," said Hampshire.

13 On Your Side visited Copperrock to learn more about the proposed development. They did not provide further comment, but told Hampshire via email that Copperriock believes it is best practice to conduct initial engineering studies before taking the time to discuss designs that may not be feasible with neighbors.

Residents continue to be concerned about the impact on Huff Park, the added density, and feel that they may be squeezed out of their own neighborhood.



"And he now owns the house next to me...so I'm pinned in. I think he's eventually just trying to wait us all out," said a woman who says the developer now own properties on both sides of her.

Hampshire says that the developer, the city, and neighborhood are working to find the best solution in light to the city’s shortage of housing.

"The developer also has been open to receiving feedback from us. So part of the reason that we held this session, even though they weren't able to attend, was so that we could collect this feedback and present it to them."

