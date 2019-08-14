MUSKEGON, Mich. — Since reporting the discovery of KKK memorabilia and Confederate flags in the Holton home of a Muskegon police officer, a family says they have received death threats.

“It has gotten way bigger than we ever thought it would be because of the threats,” said Reyna Mathis, who toured the officer’s house with her husband Aug. 7.

RELATED: Threat made against man who found KKK document in Muskegon officer's home

That and other issues involving suspended Officer Charles Anderson were discussed at Tuesday night’s Muskegon City Commission meeting. Anderson has his house up for sale, and Reyna Mathis and her African American husband Rob were taking a tour when they found a framed KKK document and Confederate flags in the house. Some citizens at the city commission meeting said the discoveries confirm what they already believe about Anderson.

“Officer Anderson has a history of harassing minorities,” said Ebony Davis. “I have seen it with my own eyes.”

“I was Officer Anderson’s first victim,” said Marcus Robinson. “That man called me the n-word and everything else while he was beating me with a baton. This guy beat me for 48 minutes.”

In 2009, Anderson was cleared after he shot and killed an unarmed black man. Anderson was seriously injured during the incident.

He is now on paid leave while the city investigates his record.

RELATED: Muskegon police officer on leave after KKK application found displayed in home

“We have removed the officer from normal police operations,” said City Manager Frank Peterson. “The police department Internal Affairs will investigate the complaint.”

“I guarantee he is not the only one,” said Veania Coleman. “And I guarantee the police department is not the only department with a bunch of racist people in it.”

The city manager says it will take some time to investigate Anderson's 20 years of service in the police department.

“We want to support our officers,” Lowell Kirksey told the commissioners. “We believe in our officers. But if you have a racist intent, we can’t have you around. Let’s just get rid of the man.”

RELATED: Muskegon NAACP calls for review of officer's arrests and traffic stops

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.