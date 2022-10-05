Residents still unhappy with developer's proposal for old Silver Lake Golf Course

The latest plan included a county park on more than three quarters of the property, but residents still have concerns.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Silver Lake Golf Course closed more than two years ago and there's still no decision on its future.

Tuesday at a public hearing, neighbors voiced objections to the developer's latest proposal.

Previously, the proposed development would cover a majority of the current golf course with condominiums. The latest plan included a county park on more than three quarters of the property, but residents still have concerns.

Residents of one street, Camelback Drive, still aren't satisfied with the plan. The proposal would build homes on each side of the street, taking away views of the course.

And some residents believe that will decrease property value.

"Golf course homes often fetch real estate premiums of 10% to 20% on average," says Ray Bennett, a resident of Camelback Drive. "But when a golf course closes and the land is loaded up with homes and other dwellings, the value of the homes can plummet 20% or more."

Legal counsel for the Township disputed that, saying a county park in the neighborhood could actually increase home values.

Residents also showed concern for increased traffic along the already busy Belding Road the community opens up to.

"Are we going to have a turnout lane?" asked one resident. "Has anything been addressed to the traffic pattern that's going to happen on 44?"

In the end, the Township's planning consultant recommended that the commission approve the plan as proposed.

"It's far less intense than what could be permitted under the existing zoning," says Paul LeBlanc, the Township's planning consultant.

The commission did not take that advice, however. Members decided unanimously to table the vote for up to 60 days.

