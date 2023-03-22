Over 600 without power after crash takes out several power poles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A single car crash has closed West River Drive from Pine Island to Buth, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.
Deputies say several power poles were taken down as a result of the crash.
The Consumers Energy's outage map shows 670 customers are without power in the area.
Police say the driver has minor injuries and believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.