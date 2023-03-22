Over 600 without power after crash takes out several power poles

The Consumers Energy's outage map shows 670 customers are without power in the area.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A single car crash has closed West River Drive from Pine Island to Buth, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say several power poles were taken down as a result of the crash.

Police say the driver has minor injuries and believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

