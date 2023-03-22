x
Over 600 without power after crash takes out several power poles

The Consumers Energy's outage map shows 670 customers are without power in the area.
Utility crews attempt to restore power to residents after a car crashed into a pole on West River Drive.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A single car crash has closed West River Drive from Pine Island to Buth, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say several power poles were taken down as a result of the crash.

The Consumers Energy's outage map shows 670 customers are without power in the area.

Police say the driver has minor injuries and believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

    

