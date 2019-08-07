HESPERIA, Mich. — Elected bodies at all levels of government often run into gridlock over differences in opinions. The gridlock in the Village of Hesperia is the result of village trustees skipping meetings and three resignations.

It's why Hesperia resident Jackie Slocum organized a protest and posted a variety of signs in downtown Hesperia.

"They're hurting the village," said Slocum. "They are hurting everybody who lives in Hesperia."

Slocum says she's watched as the village council has become more and more dysfunctional since February.

Just this year, two village trustees have resigned from the council, two others on the seven member board haven't attended a meeting since March.

"We don't care what your vote is. If it's for or not for, we don't care; we just want you to show up so regular business can continue," said Slocum.

When only three of seven trustees attend council meetings, official village work is put on hold.

A quorum of the board is needed to vote on motions.

"We need four, because we got a seven person board," said Mike Farber, Hesperia Village President.

Even the two resignations from the council are still pending.

"We have not been able to accept them because we have not had a quorum since they resigned," said Farber.

Monday, a third trustee J.R. Derks resigned. "I'm just tired of fighting it," said Derks.

Hesperia Village trustee Mike Maynard says he'll not attend another meeting unless village president Farber steps down.

Derks and Maynard believe Farber is allowing procedural violations to occur at council meetings.

"You have got to give the board a chance to make a motion, second a motion, discuss it, and then vote on it," Derks said.

Both men believe accuse Farber of trying to rush a vote on a medical marijuana ordinance.

"They didn't give us time to study it right off the bat," Maynard said. "And they wanted us to adopt it," Derks added.

Each month the council's agenda including unfinished business gets longer.

And next month the agenda is likely to be longer still.

Jackie Slocum believes the trustees who've resigned or continue to skip council meetings are working together to hold up a vote on a medical marijuana ordinance. "There's lots of issues, the biggest issue I believe is they do not want this medical marijuana facility here," said Solcum.

The Hesperia Village Council will attempt to meet again Monday night, July 8, at 7:30 p.m.

