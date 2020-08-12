Restaurant, bar industry 'will never, ever be the same'

The Executive Director for the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association said Michigan is beyond the tipping point, and many restaurants and bars will close for good.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For another 12 days, dining inside a restaurant or bar is not allowed in Michigan. After this latest development, and months of COVID-related closings, a statewide restaurant group says the industry "will never, ever be the same."

"We are at we are beyond the tipping point. We've tipped," said Scott Ellis, the executive director for the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association. "I mean, it's done for a good portion of this industry. If we don't get money from the federal government from the state, we will lose so many jobs, so many businesses, and so many community locations. There will be no turning back."

Ellis said he was not surprised by the extension of restrictions, but many of his members felt "pure desperation" after the announcement. In a recent survey of their organization, 50 percent of their 10 thousand members feel they would shut down permanently if restrictions last three more months.

While takeout and delivery food and beverages is a good option, Ellis said it's not enough to keep many restaurants and bars in business right now. His members say they are even doing 20 to 40 percent less carry out business than during the stay-at-home order earlier this year.

"So, this is really going to have an impact impact," said Ellis. "It all trickles down to to employees and even state taxes and local taxes. When we're not in business, we're not paying state sales tax because we're not making any sales. So, financially, this cripples the local governments as well."

Ellis hopes dine-in service can resume soon. However, at this point, his organization is asking for financial relief from state and federal lawmakers. He said it's a matter of "saving what we can."

Many restaurants in West Michigan are feeling the impact of closing indoor service financially. Tommy Brann, R-Wyoming, is a state republican lawmaker and owner of Brann's Steakhouse in Wyoming. He says his employees are "left out in the cold."

"I've been in this business for over 49 years," said Brann. "We worked hard to be good and frugal and save our money, but this virus is killing small business."

He said his employees are having trouble getting unemployment, and believes the state should have "thought this out better" before closing restaurant dining once again.

Brann is a supporter of wearing masks across the state, and backed a mask law in Michigan. However, he also said he does not believe restaurants, movie theaters, and bowling alleys are "the problem" in spreading covid-19, if the businesses are enforcing mask-wearing and other procedures.

"I’m the only restaurant owner in the House," said Brann. "I wish the governor would have given me a phone call and asked my opinion on it, because I would have said we have to have something for employees."

Ellis hopes Michiganders think of their locally-owned restaurants and bars when purchasing holiday gifts this year, and purchase items such as gift cards or merchandise from the establishments.

"We are asking the legislature, and asking our members, to step up today," said Ellis. "And anybody, even the public, call your legislator and demand that you help us financially. Because our members cannot survive, and we are one of the, if not the largest employer, in the state of Michigan and industry, in the state of Michigan."

