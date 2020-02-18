GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Do you know a young girl named Quinn with exceptional drawing skills (and good taste in barbecue)? A barbecue restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids is trying to find her.

According to Slows Bar BQ, a very talented girl between the ages of 6 and 8, visited the restaurant in the Downtown Market, located at 435 Ionia Ave SW.

The restaurant didn't specify when, but said the girl's name was Quinn and she asked a staff member for a pen and paper while she and her family dined -- drawing up the cartoon. It features a pig with a bowl of food, proclaiming it's love to Slows and how awesome the restaurant is,

Slows says the cartoon has been hanging on an office door inside the restaurant ever since and now, they want to turn the cartoon into a coloring page for other kids who visit the restaurant.

But, they want to thank Quinn with some free gear and a gift card -- expect Slows has to find her first!

Slows originally shared the cartoon on Feb.10 and reshared again on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Their post on Facebook, calling out for the young artist, has been shared more than 160 times. They are using the hashtag #findquinn, as well.

SLOWS BAR BQ Grand Rapids There's lots of fun, winter themed things happening today and tomorr... ow with Valent-ICE at the Downtown Market ! LIVE ice carving show this afternoon, plus see 10+ food-themed ice sculptures on display through Sunday. Afterwards, head on inside and warm up with one of our delicious sandwiches!

RELATED VIDEO:

More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.